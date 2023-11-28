Ajman University participates in COY18

Published: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 7:53 PM

In the presence of Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, COP28 Youth Climate Champion and Deputy Chair of the Arab Youth Center; and Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Ajman University participated in the United Nations Youth Climate Change Conference (COY 18) as a knowledge partner. The event was held at Expo Dubai and welcomed over 1,000 young men and women from various countries around the world.

Maya Haddad, sustainability manager, and Mohammed Balila, senior lecturer at the College of Architecture, Art and Design, represented Ajman University. Students from various colleges also participated, including Hurairah Muzammil, Dana Binmahmood, Mesk Alhammadi, Itemat Sauria, and Aya Ochi. They led a session titled 'Climate Changers: Youth-led Solutions for a Greener Future', addressing a diverse range of topics and highlighting youth contributions to climate change.

The session explored topics highlighting the crucial role of youth in driving environmental, economic and social changes to meet this global challenge. Attendees were invited to explore innovative solutions for effectively addressing future challenges. The discussion focused on stimulating creativity and encouraging participants to propose solutions, affirming the pivotal role of youth, whether through adopting environmental technology or promoting a culture of sustainability.

In conclusion, AU representatives highlighted the primary role of youth in driving change, considering them as an effective force in shaping the future. Due to their ability to inspire awareness and encourage active participation in their communities, they can serve as catalysts for innovation and motivation towards sustainable behaviours. Through their engagement in environmental initiatives, they can significantly achieve positive change, laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and balanced future.

Maya Haddad emphasised the importance of the role played by youth in climate change, stating, "The role of youth in achieving climate change cannot be ignored. They constitute a crucial driving force for innovating solutions and implementing environmental initiatives through the use of modern technological advancements. Youth possess a unique ability to embrace challenges and turn them into opportunities, contributing to shaping international climate policy."

Ajman University empowers youth by supporting and encouraging students to address environmental challenges through participation in conferences and events. The university's involvement in 'COY 18' offers students the opportunity to broaden their horizons, understand climate change impacts, and play a vital role in climate action, shaping future leaders committed to social and environmental responsibility.