Advanced procedure in Abu Dhabi gives puppy new lease on life

Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 5:21 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 5:23 PM

The British Veterinary Centre recently performed crucial surgery on a pomeranian puppy who was diagnosed with Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA). PDA is a condition in which a small opening persists between the two main blood vessels leaving the heart, namely the aorta and the pulmonary artery. The surgery was performed to save the puppy's life, and it involved identifying and separating the small vessel very carefully using blunt equipment only. A suture was then passed around the vessel to ligate it permanently, as it was supposed to happen naturally at birth.

The surgery was particularly challenging due to the puppy's small size — only 825 grams — and the vessel's length, which was only 3 mm long. The usual equipment used in such cases was not small enough. Waiting for proper equipment could have caused further damage to the heart, which had already been affected by the opening. Therefore, Dr Ahmad Jakish DVM, surgeon, had to come up with an alternative plan to avoid damaging the blood vessel. This lifesaving procedure was performed successfully, and it was the first time that Dr Jakish DVM had performed it on such a small puppy.

According to Dr Jakish DVM: "This is a lifesaving procedure. Not performing the surgery and leaving the persistent opening would have led to heart failure in the puppy within six to nine months." He had previously performed this surgery three times before, but on much larger puppies.

The British Veterinary Centre, established in 1991, continues to raise veterinary standards in the Gulf by investing in expertise and equipment that enables the best possible care for the region's pets. Their successful surgery on the pomeranian puppy is yet another testament to their commitment to providing top-notch veterinary services.

