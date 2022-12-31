ABC Cargo concludes ‘ABC Shootout 2022’

Shaza Shareef handing over the key to the winner Sayyid Siyad in presence of Dr Shareef Abdul Khader, chairman at ABC Cargo.

The contestants were asked to predict the score line by logging in to the Myabc app

Published: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 11:31 AM Last updated: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 11:57 AM

ABC Cargo’s mega prediction contest ‘ABC Shootout 2022’ announced its winners on December 23 at LuLu Hypermarket, Al Barsha. Thousands of football lovers and gamers participated in the event. The contest saw winners take away prizes including a BMW X1, 50 grams golden ball, 25 grams golden boot, and 64 Samsung smartphones. The contestants were asked to predict the score line by logging in to the Myabc app. The first prize was bagged by Sayyid Ziyad, while the second prize was won by Fajid P and the third prize by Mohammed Riyaz.

Dr Shareef Abdul Khader, chairman at ABC Cargo, said: “ABC Cargo is looking forward to conducting such events in the near future and I take this moment to thank everyone for the spirit they showed during the contest.” Many honourable individuals were present at the event including government officials and representatives from major organisations in the GCC. Nishad Mohammad, Abhilash Vijayan, Hakeem, Nithin and Sunil Bhatia from the ABC Cargo team were also present at the event.