Apparel Group’s 6thStreet.com has entered the metaverse

Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 4:27 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 5:51 PM

Fashion and e-commerce retailer 6thStreet.com is one of the first in the GCC to enter the metaverse in a unique space that blends fashion and Web3.0 called ‘Space6’. The virtual venture aligns with its 'Super Friday campaign', where visitors can enjoy an immersive entertaining shopping experience and explore shoppable rooms, a cinema hall, go on a treasure hunt, and get rewarded until November 30.

During the Super Friday period, visitors can be part of a treasure hunt and selfie challenge to win amazing prizes. Moreover, Space6 visitors can also unlock the super prize and win Huawei Nova 9 mobile phones, Huawei Watch 3, Huawei Matepads T10 and an all-inclusive trip to six popular destinations in Europe for two by AFC Holidays.

Space6 was built using Spatial.io and can be accessed by anyone anywhere via a web link, or by downloading the Spatial.io app for the best experience. The dynamic destination will give customers a never-before retail experience that combines online shopping with a futuristic virtual world.Combining the best of fashion and Web3.0, Space6 curates and presents the latest in fashion and collectibles from over 1,200+ international brands; complete with five shoppable rooms, an auditorium, a cinema hall and a lounge area, along with a designated section for Super Friday offers and discounts.

