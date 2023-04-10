GLAZE Granite & Marbles partners with XTONE by Porcelanosa

One of the leading marble importers in the region announces new partnership to bring stunning products to customers

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Mon 10 Apr 2023, 11:26 AM

GLAZE Granite & Marble, one of the UAE’s largest marble importer, has recently announced its partnership with XTONE, as their sole distributor in the UAE region. XTONE by Porcelanosa specialises in large format sintered stone slabs with the highest quality and performance. XTONE comes in 6mm, 12mm, and 20mm thicknesses in different finishes and designs and is used for kitchen countertops, bathrooms, furniture, flooring, wall cladding, and exterior and interior surfaces. Porcelanosa is one of the largest and was one of the first Spanish brands to specialise in the design and production of high-end porcelain tiles, bathroom, and kitchen fixtures, as well as other interior design products. Founded in 1973 by the Porcelanosa family, the company has since then grown into a global brand with a presence in over 140 countries around the world.

Javier Guardiola, international sales director of XTONE by Porcelanosa, said: “We are excited to create a presence in the region thanks to such a strong partnership with GLAZE. We feel very well represented by a customer-oriented company in which corporate values are truly aligned. Together we will go a long way.”

Porcelanosa launched XTONE, a state-of-the-art stone that is considered the next generation of porcelain slabs. Furthermore, starting the year with the most automated plant in the world, located in Castellon, Spain, and built to produce large format slabs for bespoke projects, focusing on tailored designs for architecture and design professionals. This new production line has been awarded the ‘Best Production Plant’ by Tecn Awards 2022.

XTONE marks a new path in the ceramic/porcelain sector through a design concept that breaks with architectonical standards, an endless number of feelings materialised in peerless creations, as a result of the continuous bet on the latest technology, the constant search for higher purity fine materials and the highest excellence in graphic development, without leaving aside the compromise for sustainable innovation.

XTONE has several advantages that make the material stand out. XTONE is 100 per cent natural and recyclable with scratch and impact resistance, durable surfaces made from materials that can be completely re-used after their life cycle. It prevents the absorption of liquids and the accumulation of odours thanks to its low porosity. Along with this, it is stable to sudden temperature changes as it withstands extreme cold conditions and is resistant to ice and frost.

