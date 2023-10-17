Safeguarding your business

One of the leading marble importers in the region announces new partnership to bring stunning products to customers
In today’s digital landscape, businesses confront unprecedented challenges in safeguarding their valuable assets. The surge in cyber threats and malicious activities underscores the critical need for companies to prioritise cybersecurity solutions. Recent statistics reveal that 83 per cent of successful cyberattacks are targeted attacks.
As cyber threats evolve, robust cybersecurity measures become indispensable. Sophisticated techniques employed by hackers demand a defence strategy. Kalaam Telecom’s cybersecurity solutions, encompassing next-gen firewalls, antivirus, intrusion detection systems, encryption protocols, network security, EDR, XDR, and privilege access management stand as an essential line of defence, fortifying vulnerabilities and thwarting unauthorised access.
Alarming statistics show that 43 per cent of cyber attacks are directed at small businesses, and only 14 per cent are adequately prepared to defend themselves.
The legal and ethical obligation to protect sensitive data is emphasized by regulations like GDPR, PDPL, and the Consumer Privacy Act. Non-compliance can result in severe penalties and reputational damage. Embracing Kalaam Telecom’s data privacy and advisory services showcases a commitment to data protection, earning trust and loyalty. Notably, 40 per cent of organisations have experienced leaks of confidential information.
The aftermath of a cyber attack extends beyond financial losses, encompassing significant downtime, disrupted operations, and the loss of intellectual property. To proactively mitigate these risks, investing in Kalaam-managed security services, including incident response, threat management services, and dark web monitoring, ensures continuity of operations and safeguards brand image.
The projected global cost of cybercrime is estimated to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, highlighting the urgency for businesses to fortify their cybersecurity defences.
In an interconnected world, supply chain attacks and third-party breaches pose additional risks. Kalaam Telecom solutions, such as SASE, SDWAN, and ZERO trust architecture, establish a secure ecosystem with stringent security measures across all touchpoints.
In conclusion, with the escalating frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, businesses cannot afford to overlook the importance of cybersecurity solutions. By investing in robust security measures, organisations can protect their sensitive data, comply with regulations, and safeguard their reputation. Prioritising cybersecurity is not just a smart business decision; it is an essential step toward ensuring the long-term success and sustainability of any organisation in the digital age.
