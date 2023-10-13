Embracing mental health through CSR initiatives

Silicon Central's first ever CSR initiative is set to leave a lasting impact, encouraging a more open and supportive approach towards mental health

By Kushmita Bose Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 9:58 AM

In a world where the fast pace of life often takes precedence over mental well-being, Silicon Central has taken a commendable step forward by introducing its first corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues on a global scale. This initiative aims to not only spread awareness but also mobilise collective efforts in support of mental health.

Scheduled to take place on October 13, the event — ‘Mental Health Forum’, is set to take place from 3:00pm to 10:00pm, and will emphasise the importance of self-care and fostering a close-knit community. At the core of this initiative lies a series of enlightening sessions led by specialist doctors, all of whom are experts in the field of mental health. These sessions promise to delve into crucial topics surrounding mental health, providing attendees with invaluable insights and knowledge.

One of the keynote speakers, Dr Aamerah Shah, a distinguished specialist in family medicine from Fakeeh University Hospital, will shine a light on the fundamentals of mental health. Her session will cover essential aspects such as understanding what mental health entails, recognising common yet often undiagnosed or misinterpreted signs, and offering guidance on how to identify and address these conditions effectively.

Following this, Bhawana will lead a wellness session, a short yet impactful workshop, aimed at providing practical tools and techniques for maintaining mental well-being. This session, also hosted by Fakeeh University Hospital, promises to equip attendees with actionable steps towards achieving a balanced and healthy state of mind.

The programme continues with Dr Nidaa Khan, a distinguished specialist gynecologist from Life Medical Centre, addressing the crucial issue of stress disorders in reproductive women. Dr Khan's expertise in this area is poised to shed light on a topic that often goes unnoticed, offering vital information and support to a demographic that requires specialised care.

Next in line, Dr Divya Mangal, a specialist in family medicine from Life Medical Centre, will delve into the realm of mindfulness. Focusing on psychological health and safety in the workplace, Dr Mangal's session promises to provide valuable insights into maintaining a positive and healthy mental state in a professional environment.

The event will culminate with Dr Mohammed Hudaib, a distinguished specialist psychiatrist from Life Medical Centre, raising awareness on depression. Dr Hudaib's session promises to dispel myths and provide an in-depth understanding of this prevalent mental health condition, ensuring attendees leave with a greater sense of empathy and knowledge.

This noble initiative will be made possible through a strategic partnership with Fakeeh University Hospital and Life Medical Centre, institutions renowned for their commitment to healthcare excellence. Additionally, the event will receive generous support from UFC Gym, Melodica, Life Pharmacy, and Dr Nutrition, all of whom will share in the collective mission of prioritising mental health.

The Mental Health Forum will also feature special activities for children from 7:00pm to 10:00pm. This thoughtful addition underscores Silicon Central's commitment to supporting mental health awareness across all age groups, fostering a holistic approach towards well-being.

In a world where the importance of mental well-being cannot be overstated, Silicon Central's CSR Initiative sets a commendable example for organisations worldwide, demonstrating that collective action can indeed make a significant difference in the lives of many.

— kushmita@khaleejtimes.com