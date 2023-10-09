Honouring excellence in well-being

Style your home Into an artful balance of aesthetics and function with Chattels & More
The first ever NMC Hi5 Health and Wellness Awards was held on October 5 at the JW Mariott Marquis Hotel at Business Bay in Dubai. The awards were created to recognise organisations for their outstanding work and accomplishments under employee health and well-being.
Representatives from the top 11 companies, out of over 30 applicants, attended the Hi5 Health and Wellness Awards night: Assent Steel Industries LLC, IFFCO, Al Shirawi, China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., Star Services LLC., Cummins Arabia, Farnek Services LLC, Lafarge Emirates Cement — A member of Holcim, Aries Marine and Engineering Services, Americana Restaurants International PLC, and AHI Carrier Fzc. Several key members from the NMC leadership were also present.
Farnek Services LLC emerged as the winner of the awards, with Lafarge Emirates Cement — A member of Holcim securing second place, followed by Cummins Arabia in third place.
Addressing the gathering, David Hadley, CEO of NMC Healthcare, emphasised: “The Hi5 Health and Wellness Awards were established to unite individuals and organisations committed to actively promoting and fostering the health and well-being of their employees. Employers who implement initiatives supporting their teams with both mental and physical wellness programmes consistently witness a workforce that is not only happier and healthier, but also more engaged and productive.”
He further expressed his delight at the many wellness initiatives implemented by the participants and their emphasis on creating a culture of well-being in the lives of their employees and their families.
The NMC Hi5 Health and Wellness Awards is a prestigious recognition of the organisations that are committed to promoting the health and well-being of their employees. The awards are a testament to the growing importance of employee health and well-being in the UAE and the region.
NMC, is the largest integrated private healthcare platform in the UAE and is the third largest in Oman, with over 13,000 employees and about 5.5 million patient interactions annually through 85 operating facilities that include medical centres, long term care facilities, day surgery centres, fertility clinics and home health services.
Over the last 48 years, NMC has earned the trust of millions, by delivering personalised care, genuine concern and sincere commitment to the overall well-being of the communities it serves.
