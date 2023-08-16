Up to Dh50,000 fine in UAE: Some companies found to have violated midday work ban

The rule also limits daily working hours to eight — any work beyond that is considered overtime, with the employee being entitled to additional pay

File photo

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 12:27 PM

A number of companies were found to have violated certain provisions of the UAE's mid-day work ban, according to reports.

Taking note of the "limited number of violations", the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) reminded companies that the ban is in place until September 15, according to a report in Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm.

The mid-day break rule, which came into effect on June 15, prohibits any work in open spaces or under direct sunlight from 12.30pm to 3pm.

Establishments that fail to comply can be fined Dh5,000 per worker, with a maximum cap of Dh50,000 in case of multiple workers.

Additionally, the company’s file may be suspended or its rating downgraded, depending on the severity of the violation.

Mohre has launched multiple awareness campaigns to ensure the private sector's compliance with the rules.

Under #ProtectOurWorkers campaign, the ministry reminded employers that they must meet six requirements to keep their workers safe amidst the summer heat:

Observing the noon break from 12.30pm to 3pm for outdoor workers

Providing cold drinking water

Offering other sources of hydration, such as salts, lemons, and other fluids approved by local authorities

Designating a place and allocating first aid tools at work sites

Providing appropriate industrial cooling and ventilation means

Providing shaded resting areas for workers during the midday work ban

The rules also limit daily working hours to eight. If an employee is needed to work more than eight hours within a 24-hour period, it will be considered overtime, with the employee being entitled to additional pay.

ALSO READ: