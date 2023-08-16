Up to Dh50,000 fine in UAE: Some companies found to have violated midday work ban

Amidst an 'always-online' culture, many employees tend to bring office work home and remain glued to their gadgets even on weekends — experts explain a possible solution
A number of companies were found to have violated certain provisions of the UAE's mid-day work ban, according to reports.
Taking note of the "limited number of violations", the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) reminded companies that the ban is in place until September 15, according to a report in Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm.
The mid-day break rule, which came into effect on June 15, prohibits any work in open spaces or under direct sunlight from 12.30pm to 3pm.
Establishments that fail to comply can be fined Dh5,000 per worker, with a maximum cap of Dh50,000 in case of multiple workers.
Additionally, the company’s file may be suspended or its rating downgraded, depending on the severity of the violation.
Mohre has launched multiple awareness campaigns to ensure the private sector's compliance with the rules.
Under #ProtectOurWorkers campaign, the ministry reminded employers that they must meet six requirements to keep their workers safe amidst the summer heat:
The rules also limit daily working hours to eight. If an employee is needed to work more than eight hours within a 24-hour period, it will be considered overtime, with the employee being entitled to additional pay.
