UAE's midday work ban comes into effect tomorrow: Up to Dh50,000 fine, exemptions; all you need to know

Wed 14 Jun 2023

A rule that bans work in open spaces or under direct sunlight from 12.30pm to 3pm will come into effect tomorrow (June 15). The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) is implementing the ‘Midday Break’ initiative for the 19th year straight.

A fine of Dh5,000 for each worker will be imposed on non-compliant employers. The maximum fine amount is Dh50,000 when multiple workers are made to work during the banned hours.

Residents are encouraged to report violations on 600590000 or the MoHRE’s app.

The decision limits daily working hours to eight. If an employee is needed to work more than eight hours in a 24-hour period, it will be considered overtime, with the employee being entitled to additional pay.

Employers are required to provide parasols that protect workers from direct sunlight; shaded areas to rest during their break; and adequate cooling devices such as fans. They are also required to give workers sufficient drinking water and other amenities.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry said it was confident that establishments across the country would comply with the provisions of the ban. “There is high awareness among employers in the UAE about the importance of the ban and its positive impact on the work environment. The Midday Break is a notable milestone for workers, enhancing the leadership and competitiveness of the UAE labour market.”

Exemptions

The rule takes into account the need to maintain continuity in certain jobs. These include laying asphalt or pouring concrete, in the event where it is unfeasible to postpone these tasks until after the break. Also on the list are the works needed to contain hazards or repair damages, such as interruptions to water supply or electricity, cutting off traffic, and other major issues.

The exemption also includes works that require a permit from a relevant government authority to be implemented, given their impact on the flow of traffic and services. These tasks require non-stop work, including cutting or diverting main traffic routes, power lines, and communications.

In the case of exempted jobs, the employer is required to provide sufficient cold drinking water for workers. Public health and safety requirements should be maintained by providing hydrating items such as salt and other substances approved for use by the local authorities in the UAE.

