Watch: UAE authority distributes ice cream, sun umbrellas to workers in new initiative

Under the initiative called 'Our Workers are Our Responsibility', the authority offers comfort to those working in the scorching summer

By Web Desk Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 3:11 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 3:44 PM

Two municipal centres in Abu Dhabi have launched a new initiative in which they attempt to bring comfort to workers.

Under the initiative called 'Our Workers are Our Responsibility', the municipal centres of Madinat Zayed and Al Wathba offer comfort to those working in the scorching summer.

The workers were provided with water, juices, ice cream, and sun umbrellas as part of the initiative. Watch the video of the heartwarming gesture below:

The authority is seen handing out these packages in several locations. The food packages and ice creams put a smile on the faces of those receiving them.

Earler, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisationhad announced an initiative to provide 356 rest stations equipped with essential services for delivery drivers across the UAE.

The Ministry said this initiative reflects a shared commitment to the safety and wellbeing of delivery workers, protecting them from heat exhaustion during the summer months, particularly around noon when a ban (Midday Break) on working under direct sunlight and in open areas is implemented from 12.30pm to 3pm from June 15 to September 15.

