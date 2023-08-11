Watch: UAE rains, hail continue across emirates; authority issues warning

The country has been witnessing rains and hailstorm for close to one week

By Web Desk Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 10:33 PM

Rain and hail hit parts of the UAE again on Friday, prompting authorities to issue safety warning. The country has been witnessing rains and hailstorm for close to one week.

According to the National Centre for Meteorology, some parts of Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Abu Dhabi experienced heavy rain and hailstorm while areas in Ajman and Sharjah witnessed light to moderate showers.

Earlier on the day, the centre warned residents and motorists about the unstable weather conditions. It urged public to take precautions during strong convective cloud activity associated with rainfall and strong descending wind over the eastern areas.

The people were also urged to stay away from areas of flash flooding and accumulated rain and hail. The centre also shared videos of rain in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, social media handle Storm_centre shared videos of flooded wadis in Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain.

It also showed videos from Ras Al Khaimah, where police are seen warning people to avoid a flooded road.

