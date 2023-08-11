Watch: UAE rains, hail continue across emirates; authority issues warning

42 Abu Dhabi is an innovative and disruptive coding school, launched in 2020 as an initiative of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge
Rain and hail hit parts of the UAE again on Friday, prompting authorities to issue safety warning. The country has been witnessing rains and hailstorm for close to one week.
According to the National Centre for Meteorology, some parts of Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Abu Dhabi experienced heavy rain and hailstorm while areas in Ajman and Sharjah witnessed light to moderate showers.
Earlier on the day, the centre warned residents and motorists about the unstable weather conditions. It urged public to take precautions during strong convective cloud activity associated with rainfall and strong descending wind over the eastern areas.
The people were also urged to stay away from areas of flash flooding and accumulated rain and hail. The centre also shared videos of rain in various parts of the country.
Meanwhile, social media handle Storm_centre shared videos of flooded wadis in Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain.
It also showed videos from Ras Al Khaimah, where police are seen warning people to avoid a flooded road.
ALSO READ:
42 Abu Dhabi is an innovative and disruptive coding school, launched in 2020 as an initiative of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge
Residents have been advised to use alternative routes and follow directional signs
Dubai Taxi Corporation is hiring limousine drivers, school bus drivers, bus supervisors and attendants of all nationalities
Graduates from these disciplines go on to work for leading brands and often find themselves at international competitions
The road will be closed from 11pm on Friday, August 11 till 6am on Monday, August 14
Shops in this market offer goods at over 75% discount, and have a wide variety of products
He had a surprise interaction with his two sons and his father during the final leg of ‘A Call from Space’ on Thursday
UAE President visited the condolence tent in Al Dhaid, Sharjah