UAE temperature crosses 50°C for first time this summer

Residents have been advised to stay indoors during peak heat hours and avoid direct sun exposure

By Laraib Anwer Published: Sun 16 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Jul 2023, 6:08 PM

Millions of people around the world are battling dangerously high temperatures as record heat forecasts hung over parts of the United States, Europe and Asia. Temperatures in the UAE also crossed the 50ºC-mark for the first this summer, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

The mercury touched 50.1°C for two consecutive days, making it the highest temperature recorded in 2023 in the UAE. According to the Met Department, on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16, the temperature in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafra Region) in Abu Dhabi was the hottest.

Recently, temperatures have been on the rise with partly cloudy weather and moderate winds, as declared by the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology.

Doctors in the UAE have advised residents to stay indoors during peak heat hours and avoid direct sun exposure. Staying hydrated is the key to preventing loss of electrolytes.

Additionally, they should avoid activities under direct sunlight, and they can protect themselves by wearing sunscreen and sunglasses. Wearing loose-fitting and light-coloured clothing is best to feel light during the current climate.

UAE's 'Midday Break' initiative has been in effect since June 15, which bans work in open spaces or under direct sunlight from 12.30pm to 3pm. It has been implemented by The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) for the 19th year in a row and the initiative bans employees working during peak summer heat.

Non-compliant employers will be fined Dh5,000 for each worker. The maximum fine amount is Dh50,000 when multiple workers are made to work during the banned hours.

