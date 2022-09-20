UAE jobs: Meet the young Emirati women who are passionate about their work

Shamma Ali Fayel Mubarak Ali

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 7:08 PM

Hundreds of Emirati youth flocked to the Ru’ya Careers UAE job fair on Tuesday, looking to land prized jobs in the public and private sectors.

As many of the aspiring jobseekers moved from one stand to another, familiarising themselves with companies and figuring out the career that would suit them the best, Khaleej Times spoke to a few Emirati women who found their dream job at a fair and are passionate about their work.

Meet one such young Emirati woman Shamma Ali Fayel Mubarak Ali, who works as a development engineer.

Four years ago, during her visit to a career fair, she was hired by Ducab - one of UAE’s end-to-end energy solutions providers and largest manufacturers. Since then, her journey has been inspiring, with the young Emirati continuing to scale new heights in her career.

“I did not know the company existed, but I came in and talked to the people here at the stand, and they explained everything to me. I was only a student at the time. After I applied at the career fair, I received a call back from them,” says Shamma.

She now handles all types of development in the operations of the products in the factory.

“We manage the project development. I follow the project while it's on the shop floor. It starts from design and studying all the requirements and goes all the way to manufacturing, testing and approving and finally, launching in the markets. I did not expect all this to happen. But I feel this is the place where I belong…I love what I do. And I love going to work every day.”

Shamma, who was a minority in what is perceived to be a predominantly male territory, says, “I used to be the only lady in my team. But now we're three. Initially, I was entrusted with small roles...when I was new, but now it’s almost like everyone can go on leave, and they heavily rely on me. I have also been persistent and have tried learning everything quickly.

"I don't imagine myself leaving the shop floor now. I think it's become part of my life. I have gotten used to wearing my uniform and safety shoes and going into the factory,” she says smilingly.

The fair also facilitates young women in the country to dream big, like UAE national, Alyazeah. She studied at Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) and came from Sharjah with her friend to participate in this year’s fair.

She wants to join the police force like many members of her family. She underlines that a cop’s job always inspired her. Although challenging, it does not deter her from aspiring to be one.

She says, “A few of my cousins and my uncle are currently serving in the police force. My father was also in the police service earlier and I want to serve the UAE like all of them.

"I feel this is my inner calling and I want to see myself wearing the uniform one day. I will be going to the Dubai Police’s stand now. This career fair is a great opportunity to network with people and learn about new job opportunities. It is truly a great initiative.”

Ayesha Khaled is the regional digital marketing specialist for Ikea- UAE, Oman and Egypt.

Participating at the Ru’ya Careers UAE Redefined 2022, she introduces school children to the concept of sustainability with a lot of enthusiasm.

Responsible for social media content, shoots and influencer collaborations, she says she brings something interesting to the table at this year’s career fair.

“This is the first step for them to think more about sustainability, take more sustainability initiatives and think of how they can repurpose things existing in their lives. As an encouragement, the first winner will get to come and visit us in the regional service office. We will also be showcasing that project in Ikea. We are happy and excited, and we want to push the students towards more sustainable way of life.”