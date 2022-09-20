UAE jobs: Abu Dhabi Airports to recruit, train students interested in aviation sector

University graduates taking part in the programme will receive fully sponsored on-the-job training over a six-month period

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 2:48 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 3:37 PM

A new programme that aims to attract, recruit and train Emirati university graduates who are interested in joining the aviation sector has been rolled out in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Airports, operator of the emirate’s five airports, on Tuesday announced the launch of the “ASAAS” programme, which will seek to empower the Emirati graduates with knowledge and experience in airport operations and management.

As part of this programme, the successful university graduates will receive on-the-job training over a six-month period – fully sponsored by Abu Dhabi Airports in collaboration with leading educational institutions. The training has been designed to cover a wide range of industry-relevant subjects, like airport operations (land and airside), aircraft flight and ground operations, health and safety, security management and general business management studies.

Eng. Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Investing in the aviation sector is at the heart of our mandate at Abu Dhabi Airports.

The ‘ASAAS’ programme is a testament of our commitment to paving the way for a new generation of Emirati aviation leaders who, with knowledge and experience, would be able to sustain the growth and development of this vital sector in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

“With intensive on-the-job training in collaboration with top-class universities in Abu Dhabi, the next generation of aviation leaders will be well-equipped to shape the future of airports.” he added.

Hanan Ibrahim Al Abed, Chief Human Resources Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, commented: “We are pleased to sponsor a specialised academic programme in collaboration with top universities in the emirate, to empower the selected candidates with the knowledge that they need to excel in their new career adventures at Abu Dhabi Airports.”

Partner universities and educational institutions will be announced soon.

