UAE jobs: Vacancy ads circulating on social media are fake, says municipality

Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) on Saturday denied circulating advertisements for job vacancies at the government body.
The authority confirmed that notices spread around social media about job vacancies available at the municipality are fake.
These advertisements were not issued through official channels, confirmed the SCM.
The municipality asks the public to always refer to its official communication channels, such as its official website and social media accounts.
People can also contact the authority through its call centre on 993.
