UAE jobs: Etihad to hire 1,000 cabin crew across 10 cities

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways will host a major recruitment drive to hire up to 1,000 individuals with hospitality experience to join the airline’s cabin crew, as the aviation sector recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The international recruitment days will take place in 10 different cities across the Middle East and Europe, including UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, Russia, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.

Last month, Dubai’s Emirates airline also announced that it would recruit 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees to join its Dubai hub over the next six months.

Etihad said applicants interested in attending the recruitment days and joining cabin crew should register in advance by visiting etihad.com/cabincrewrecruitment.

Employees laid off due to the pandemic are welcome to apply through the airline’s alumni programme, which is currently advertising the positions available.

“I am pleased to say Etihad is in a position to be able to start hiring cabin crew again. The last 18 months have been incredibly difficult; however, there is much to be positive about as travel restrictions ease and we ramp up operations to meet growing demand. A critical part of this is rebuilding our cabin crew team,” said Captain Jihad Matta, head of crew performance and support at Etihad Airways.

“In each of these cities, we will be looking for candidates who have a passion for delivering exceptional customer service and creating memorable moments for guests. We are looking for individuals who will help grow our business and who will be united with us in our mission of bringing the world to Abu Dhabi,” he said.

“We hope to attract diverse, talented men and women globally, to inspire and help them kick-start a tremendous career opportunity and life experience in the UAE,” added Matta.

Selected candidates will undergo a comprehensive training programme in Abu Dhabi, which includes all aspects of cabin safety and service delivery.

Etihad’s cabin crew are provided with tax-free income, company medical insurance, concessional travel benefits, transport, uniforms, fully furnished company accommodation in Abu Dhabi, and discounts on food and beverage and leisure activities in Abu Dhabi.

Below are the names of the cities and dates for the recruitment drive:

> Abu Dhabi: October 11

> Cairo: October 11

> Beirut: October 17-18

> Casablanca: October 26

> Kiev: November 2

> Barcelona: November 2

> Athens: November 8

> Milan: November 9

> Amsterdam: November 15

> Alexandria: November 22

> Beirut: November 22

