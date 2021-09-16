Dubai jobs: Emirates is hiring 3,000 cabin crew, 500 airport services staff
The airline has also been recalling pilots, cabin crew and other operational employees who were relieved of their duties when the pandemic struck.
To support its planned ramp-up operations, Dubai-based airline Emirates has begun a worldwide campaign to recruit 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees to join its Dubai hub over the next six months. (Looking for a job in UAE? Check out these vacancies)
These roles are Dubai-based positions and frontline customer-facing roles. Candidates interested in joining Emirates as cabin crew or as an airport services agent can find out more about the job requirements and submit their application on www.emiratesgroupcareers.com.
Emirates handles over 1.2 million passengers in summer months
Emirates has gradually restored its network operations in line with the easing of travel restrictions around the world, and over the past months it has been recalling pilots, cabin crew and other operational employees who were stood down when the pandemic forced a drastic reduction in flights last year.
The airline currently flies to over 120 cities, representing 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network, and it plans to restore 70 per cent of its capacity by the end of the year, including bringing back more of its iconic A380 aircraft into active service.
-
Jobs
Emirates is hiring 3,000 cabin crew, 500 airport...
The airline has also been recalling pilots, cabin crew and other... READ MORE
-
Jobs
Amazon to hire 125,000 more ground workers in...
The new jobs will be in transportation and e-commerce "fulfillment"... READ MORE
-
News
Work permits for teenagers to help them gain...
Step-by-step guide for kids aged 15-18 years READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Projects of the 50: 10,000 Emiratis to join...
The government has introduced the Merit Programme incentives for... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Creek: Sunken boat weighing 90 tonnes...
The ship was an abandoned floating restaurant in the Rigga Al Buteen... READ MORE
-
Jobs
Emirates is hiring 3,000 cabin crew, 500 airport...
The airline has also been recalling pilots, cabin crew and other... READ MORE
-
News
Emirati-Israeli friendships bloom in first year...
While some Emiratis started attending Shabbat dinners, Israelis got... READ MORE
-
Government
UK, UAE to launch ambitious ‘Partnership...
UK PM will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for a bilateral meeting at... READ MORE
News
UAE's largest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
15 September 2021
News
UAE alert: You may see military vehicles on roads
15 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date, prices announced
15 September 2021
News
Sharjah Ruler orders wage hike to Dh17,500 for retired federal officers
15 September 2021
Cricket
IPL will welcome fans back to stadiums in UAE, says BCCI
15 September 2021
Markets
Planning to buy gold? September is the best time