Dubai: Emirates handles over 1.2 million passengers in summer months

Airline handled 3 times more passengers in July and August this year as compared to last year - during the peak of Covid

Emirates Airline handled almost three times more passengers over the summer months of July and August at its hub as compared to last year – when Covid-19 was at its peak.

The airline handled nearly 1.2 million customers, compared to 402,000 last year. In 2020, Emirates was the largest international airline, carrying over 15.8 million passengers, according to IATA’s latest World Air Transport Statistics 2021.

Emirates has gradually restored its network and flight schedules from just a handful of cities in July 2020 to over 120 destinations today. More flights will be added over 20 Emirates routes by October.

Biometrics facilitate travel

The airline said it began testing and implementing biometric technology in 2019 at various journey touchpoints at the airport.

Today, it has over 30 biometric cameras in operation at its Dubai airport hub, including at check-in counters, First and Business Class lounges, and select boarding gates.

Over 58,000 customers have used the verification option to access the Emirates Lounge, while it has helped 380,000 board their flights.

Self-service check-in and bag drop kiosks

They were first introduced in September 2020.

In July and August alone this year, over 568,000 passengers used the service that helped them skip queues.

The airline will introduce six additional self-service check-in and bag drop kiosks in its First and Business Class terminal area this month.

95% staff Covid-vaccinated

When Covid-19 vaccines became available, Emirates implemented a company-wide campaign to encourage employees to take the jab.

The campaign has helped over 95 per cent of the staff get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

