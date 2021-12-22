UAE jobs: Emirates, flydubai hiring for multiple vacancies

Dubai airlines to recruit several employees over coming months

By Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 5:19 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 5:20 PM

As the aviation sector opens up, Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates and budget airline flydubai are hiring for a number of vacancies in the UAE.

Emirates announced in October that it plans to recruit more than 6,000 staff over the next six months, including pilots, cabin crew, engineering specialists and ground staff to support the airline's growth.

Aviation analysts say that airlines will ramp up hiring activity in the coming months following massive layoffs in 2020 due to the major blow from the lockdowns after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the reopening of the aviation sector, both local airlines have substantially restored their capacity, which had been curtailed due to the pandemic.

Below are some of the jobs and the requirements listed by Emirates and flydubai on their website:

Flydubai:

• Purchasing Officer: Bachelor's degree, 6-years of experience, review and check all relevant materials orders and ensure that they are within budget.

• Admin Coordinator – IT: High school diploma or equivalent, significant working experience with Microsoft tools, especially Microsoft Excel. Experience of at least two years working as IT support, showing the experience of systems, support, diagnostic and resolution.

• Officer – Marketing: Bachelor's degree or equivalent and four-year experience. Assists with checking and verifying all project and marketing material, including specifications for print and advertising.

• Senior Officer – Material Planning: Engineering degree (mechanical, electrical, electronics, productions, industrial, manufacturing, aviation) or equivalent. 7-year of experience.

• Officer – Commercial Systems: Bachelor’s degree in engineering/finance/statistics/accounting/economics/mathematics. At least four-year of experience.

• Senior Officer – Commercial Systems: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in engineering/ finance/statistics/accounting/economics/mathematics. Preferably 7-year experience.

Emirates:

• Skywards Programme Manager: Degree or Honours (12+3 equivalent); Experience in commercial/sales, delivering complex projects, a strong comprehension of loyalty programmes and experience working with B2C digital solutions.

• Crew Logistics Officer (temporary): Degree or Honours (12+3 equivalent); minimum two-year experience in cargo/aviation industry (cabin crew experience an asset).

• Systems Operations Officer (Skywards): Degree or Honours (12+3 equivalent); over five-year experience in IT, Systems, Project Management, Loyalty domain & interfaces and/or Quality Assurance.

• Data Support Executive: 12-year schooling or equivalent; At least five-year experience in travel and tourism sector; diploma in IT applications or basic programming, knowledge of coding with languages such as JSON, Python, SQL.

• Finance Supervisor (Credit Card Transactions): five-year-plus experience of finance and insurance and finance management; 12-year school or equivalent; graduation in accountancy is desirable etc.

• Warehouse & Logistics Officer: Over five-year experience; 12-year schooling or equivalent; Competent in office applications/systems, warehouse/inventory/ERP systems, business reporting and sound knowledge of aircraft/engineering maintenance data.

• Warehouse & Logistics Assistants: Over three-year experience; 10-year schooling or equivalent; Having a valid UAE driver's licence/Airside Driving Permit (ADP) would be an added advantage.

• SEO Enablement Manager: Over five-year marketing and media communication experience; Degree in a relevant field. In-depth knowledge of technical SEO best practices, including SEO site architecture, tags, HTML coding, site speed optimization, automation and scalability In-depth understanding of HTML, CSS, JavaScript and front-end performance. Experience with keyword planning & keyword research ability to use SEO tools like DeepCrawl, Google Search Console etc.

• Stores & Inventory Control Manager: Vocational or Degree (12+3 or equivalent); five-year experience in the control of stock and inventory, with a minimum experience at a supervisory level. Experience in purchasing and purchasing systems, with a minimum experience at a supervisory level.

• Software Engineer (Java): Over three-year experience preferably in the airline industry; Degree or Honours (12+3 or equivalent) in a relevant field such as computer science, computational mathematics, computer engineering or software engineering.

• Licensed Aircraft Engineer: Vocational or diploma (12+2 or equivalent); minimum of 1 aircraft type approval; 7+ years in aviation maintenance environment as an Aircraft Technician with a reputable airline or Aircraft Maintenance Organisation.

• Senior IT Risk Analyst: Over five years of experience; Degree in a subject related to IT; Experience in IT Risk management, CyberSecurity and Governance.

• Senior Digital Content Executives: Five-year experience in relevant field; Excellent English language communication skills are essential or fluency in specific languages is required in some cases. Knowledge of SDL Tridion Content Management system or other CMSs would be a distinct advantage.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com