Dubai jobs: Emirates plans to hire 500 IT professionals in next 6 months

Career growth opportunities across various businesses and functions.

By Web Desk Published: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 2:35 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 2:39 PM

The Emirates Group is looking to hire 500 IT professionals in the next six months. The hiring comes in light of strong air travel demand across all areas of The Emirates Group business.

A range of opportunities will be available for skilled IT professionals to be part of the Dubai-based aviation services company, a statement issued on Tuesday said.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, said: "Emirates continues to invest in technologies and introduce innovative solutions that are based on artificial intelligence, data and other smart solutions to deliver our products and serve our loyal customers in the most efficient and flexible manner.

"In line with Dubai and the UAE’s ambition to attract technology talent, the Emirates Group is looking to recruit more than 500 IT professionals in the next six months to build its own talent pipeline with expertise in various areas, including: CyberSecurity, Technical Product Management, DevOps, Hybrid Cloud, modern architecture, Software Engineering, Service Management, Digital Workplace, Agile Delivery and Innovation."

The Group offers career growth opportunities across B2C, B2B, corporate support functions, fulfilment and operations, to support its 40 plus different businesses and brands in Dubai and globally.