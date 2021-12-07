Employers are to provide women with an equal pay for the same job performed by men.
Jobs2 weeks ago
The Emirates Group is looking to hire 500 IT professionals in the next six months. The hiring comes in light of strong air travel demand across all areas of The Emirates Group business.
A range of opportunities will be available for skilled IT professionals to be part of the Dubai-based aviation services company, a statement issued on Tuesday said.
Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, said: "Emirates continues to invest in technologies and introduce innovative solutions that are based on artificial intelligence, data and other smart solutions to deliver our products and serve our loyal customers in the most efficient and flexible manner.
"In line with Dubai and the UAE’s ambition to attract technology talent, the Emirates Group is looking to recruit more than 500 IT professionals in the next six months to build its own talent pipeline with expertise in various areas, including: CyberSecurity, Technical Product Management, DevOps, Hybrid Cloud, modern architecture, Software Engineering, Service Management, Digital Workplace, Agile Delivery and Innovation."
ALSO READ:
The Group offers career growth opportunities across B2C, B2B, corporate support functions, fulfilment and operations, to support its 40 plus different businesses and brands in Dubai and globally.
Employers are to provide women with an equal pay for the same job performed by men.
Jobs2 weeks ago
All you need to know about part-time jobs under new UAE labour law.
Jobs3 weeks ago
The license allows the holder to have a valid residence visa for himself and his family.
Jobs3 weeks ago
Candidates should have minimum one year experience with a local bank
Jobs3 weeks ago
The carrier has listed dozens of jobs at its career portal
Jobs1 month ago
Various departments are hiring to fill vacancies for the posts of nurses, doctors, imams, healthcare consultants
Jobs1 month ago
It will be held from 9am to 5pm at the InterContinental in Dubai Festival City
Jobs1 month ago
The CSC plans to expand the programme in the future to include more interns and partners
Jobs1 month ago