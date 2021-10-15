UAE jobs: Vacancies open up in aviation sector as route networks expand

Dubai - Leading airlines Emirates, Etihad announce plans to recruit thousands of new employees

Published: Fri 15 Oct 2021

As the aviation sector recovers with the opening up of the airspace after the Covid-19 pandemic, jobs in the sector are galore in the UAE as the local carriers have embarked on a hiring spree, thanks to the expansion of their route networks.

In the last couple of weeks, UAE’s full-fledged carrier Emirates have announced a plan to recruit 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees in the coming months to cater to growing passenger demand. Similarly, Etihad Airways will, too, host a major recruitment drive to hire up to 1,000 individuals with hospitality experience to join the airline’s cabin crew.

A flydubai spokesperson also said in a statement to Khaleej Times that the budget carrier will continue to revise its recruitment plans in line with business requirements.

As reported by Khaleej Times on October 8, walk-in interviews will be held for a leading UAE airline on October 11 to recruit 500 customer service agents.

Vijay Gandhi, regional director for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Korn Ferry, says the aviation industry globally is in a turnaround mode with increasing domestic and international travel.

As per the International Air Transport Association (Iata) figures, employment globally in the airline industry is to pick up by 10 per cent in 2022 after the drastic cut down in the last 24 months.

“We are seeing Gulf aviation-specific roles being filled with the return of flights starting to operate to higher capacity in last few months. The hiring of core aviation roles will continue on a need basis. We will continue to see staggered recruitment or correction amongst airlines in non-core functions,” said Gandhi

“As confidence returns, the long-term demand for aviation personnel will continue to rise in the Gulf region, especially for cabin crew, technicians and pilots,” he added.

With restrictions on travel and movement gradually eased, aviation companies are now focusing on re-staffing. The UAE carriers have asked that employees laid off due to the pandemic are welcome to apply for the positions advertised.

“Employer activity is showing an increase in demand for mid-to-junior level talent with 1 to 10 years of experience in customer service, ground staff, senior managerial roles, ticketing, cabin crew and sales support etc.,” said Mayank Patel, country head at Adecco Middle East.

“Airlines are accelerating recruitment plans to match passenger demand ahead of an expected shortage of talent. Employees that laid off during the pandemic are now open to new opportunities within this industry. With Dubai kicking off its long-awaited World Expo fair attracting enough tourists that will help solidify an economic recovery, we could say that there is a ray of light for the aviation industry for recruiters, employers, and job seekers,” said Patel.

“Overall we can say that the market is slowly recovering and we can expect continued hiring for talent during the first quarter of 2022… Upskill yourself to sharpen your soft skills such as emotional intelligence, empathy, critical thinking, and adaptability. These are some skills in demand in this sector,” he concluded.

