UAE: Two new urgent care centres opened by Seha to provide non-Covid care

Both units are intended to provide immediate and easy access to urgent but non-life-threatening conditions

Photo: Reuters

By WAM Published: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 4:42 PM

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has announced the opening of a new Urgent Care Centre within Al Rahba Hospital, and re-opened Al Ain Hospital's Urgent Care Centre to provide non-Covid care and convenient access to a wide range of medical services.

Services for non-life-threatening conditions for patients aged 16 years old and above will be available at Al Ain Urgent Care Centre, while Al Rahba Urgent Care Centre provides the same services for adults and children. Both centres are intended to provide immediate and easy access for urgent medical cases and are accepting urgent and walk-in clients.

The Urgent Care Centre at Al Rahba Hospital is open from 10:00 to 22:00. Al Ain Hospital Urgent Care Centre is located in the Outpatient 2 building, is open daily 24/7, and offers on-site laboratory testing, physical therapy, and x-ray facilities.

Speaking about the opening of the two centers, Yousef Altheeb Al Ketbi, Acting Group Chief Operations Officer at Seha, said, "Our new and re-opened centres will help us enhance access to Seha services and meet the needs of more urgent care patients. Through these centres, we are able to care for patients in a timely manner, in order to assess them to ensure they are stable before we direct them to hospitals for continued and integrated care. Our staff consists of board-certified emergency medicine consultants, medical practitioners and specialists, and registered nurses that remain on call to treat patients as they arrive."

AlKetbi continued, "Al Ain Hospital's urgent care centre was suspended to meet the rising number of Covid-19 patients. As we continue towards the path of new normalcy, and move away from the pandemic, it is our greatest pleasure to announce the re-activation of the centre for the wider community."

ALSO READ:

Al Rahba urgent care centre will be equipped to provide the following services for adults and children: laceration repair (glue, suturing), minor abscess draining, wound care, ECG interpretation, X-ray interpretation, non-displaced fracture, minor burn care, foreign body removal (ear, throat, superficial skin), diabetes complication management (high/ low glucose), asthma attack management, mild/moderate dehydration treatment, chest pain evaluation and management, kidney stone and urinary tract infection management, abdominal pain, ENT symptoms, flu-like illness, and acute vomiting and/or diarrhoea.

Al Ain Hospital will provide high-quality, cost-effective immediate care for adult patients (16 years and above) with non-urgent conditions. The services will include (but are not limited to) initial screenings, stabilisation, diagnostic, treatment and/or referral or transfer to a higher level of care if required. In the event a patient presents to Tawam Hospital with similar conditions, the patient may be redirected to Al Ain Hospital.