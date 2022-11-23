UAE: Dh20 health insurance launched for Fifa World Cup travellers

Policies will be available as both 14-day and 40-day plans and will be offered with or without the option of comprehensive Covid-19 coverage

By Wam Published: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 2:01 PM

UAE visitors who intend to travel to Qatar for Fifa World Cup matches can now get health insurance coverage for as low as Dh20.

Daman, a health insurance company, has launched a new range of plans that will cover visitors in the UAE and Qatar for multiple entries between the two countries.

The flexible, multi-trip World Cup Travel Insurance Plan will be available as 14-day and 40-day plans and will be offered with or without the option of comprehensive Covid-19 insurance.

The plans start at just Dh20 for a 14-day non-Covid-19 policy and increase to Dh50 for a 40-day policy with Covid-19 coverage.

The World Cup Travel Insurance Plan policies will be available only to people who are visiting the UAE. Emiratis and expats who are travelling to Qatar for the World Cup can purchase other insurance products for themselves and their family.

“These plans are ideally suited to visitors who have been drawn to the region by the World Cup in Qatar. With millions of people estimated to come to the GCC nations en route to football’s crowning event this year, these flexible, accessible insurance policies offer peace of mind for all," said Stuart Leatherby, chief commercial business officer at National Health Insurance Company — Daman.

“Daman is among the very first insurance companies in the Middle East region to offer such a range of flexible insurance products, specifically tailored to the needs of visitors to the World Cup in Qatar. As a trusted partner of the UAE Government, we are committed to providing sustainable, easy access to world-class medical facilities to everyone in the UAE – including visitors to our country," Leatherby added.

