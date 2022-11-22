Fifa World Cup: Man with tickets for 50 matches pleads for more at Argentina-Saudi Arabia game

Clifton Broumand has come all the way from Washington DC, USA

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 1:58 PM

The excitement for Argentina’s first match in the Qatar World Cup has reached fever pitch at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday, however, there is one fan who has been making a peculiar demand at the gates.

Armed with tickets for 50 matches in Qatar, Clifton Broumand has come all the way from Washington DC, USA.

And yet he has been making a plea to the hordes of fan entering the stadium for the match: ‘Can I buy one or two tickets please for the match’?

Broumand does have match tickets for the Argentina-Saudi Arabia game.

Yet, he wants to buy tickets for two of his friends, Paul and Omar.

“I have got tickets for 50 matches in Qatar. This is my eleventh World Cup. I had tickets for the first match and I have also got the ticket for the final,” he told this reporter.

This is not his first attempt at buying tickets at the gates on a match day of a World Cup.

“I have been doing this for many, years, in many, many World Cups. I have been doing this since the 1990 Italy World Cup,” he said.

“I have been highly successful in buying tickets at the gates on match days. There have been only two games that I have failed in. One in Germany and one in Italy. Otherwise I get them all,” said Broumand who also claimed to have bought tickets for the England-Iran game on Monday.

ALSO READ: