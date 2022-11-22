Fifa World Cup: This fan is ready to give his Messi shirt for a match ticket

The Bolivian football enthusiast wanted to watch the game between France and Australia

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 11:59 PM Last updated: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 12:00 AM

Bolivia failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, but a fan from the South American country still came all the way to Qatar to watch the matches.

With just minutes to go for the start of the match between France and Australia on Tuesday night at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha, the fan was holding a Lionel Messi shirt and making a peculiar plea.

“Give me a ticket please and I will give this Messi shirt for free,” Diego, the Bolivian fan, said, asking the fans to give him a ticket.

“I don’t have a ticket for this match. If someone gives me one, I will give this shirt for free,” he told this reporter.

“It’s the original Messi shirt. I bought it for $70 from Argentina. I have tickets for other matches, but not this one. All my friends have got into the stadium,” added Diego who arrived in Qatar for the World Cup three days ago.

Diego found no takers for the shirt until the start of the match.

