Dubai: 69-year-old patient 'cured of cancer' just a few months after diagnosis

He was given two treatment options: A surgery to remove a gland or a protocol with chemotherapy and radiation

Dubai expat Odekhiren Amaize had a brother who died of prostate cancer several years ago, so he has been trying to live as healthy as possible, thinking he might get it one day, too. That day happened in June.

The 69-year-old was generally fit and healthy so he wasn't expecting any issues when he went for his routine check-up at Medeor Hospital, Dubai.

Dr Deepak Janardhanan, a consultant urologist, recommended that he undergo an annual prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test to screen for the big C. During Amaize's check, the test detected elevated PSA levels, prompting the doctor to do a biopsy.

“The biopsy result showed there were some cancerous cells in my prostate. But luckily for me, the cancer cells hadn't spread and were situated in the lower left quadrant of the gland,” said Amaize.

Dr Deepak recommended two treatment options: A surgery to remove the prostate and eliminate the cancer or a protocol with chemotherapy and radiation.

“Considering my age, I thought we might as well remove the prostate gland,” recalled Amaize, who successfully underwent surgery in June.

A few months later, Amaize's PSA test already returned to normal, indicating that he has been cancer-free.

After a quick recovery, the expat was back to work.

"I feel this case is one of the best examples of how early detection and timely treatment can even cure cancer," said Dr Deepak

“It is only because of the PSA test that they could diagnose the early-stage prostate cancer in him and treat it through surgery,” he added.

When to get checked

Men above the age of 45 must get their PSA levels checked once a year, as prostate cancer usually occurs among this age group, said Dr Deepak.

"Prostate cancer doesn't have symptoms in the early stage, and only a PSA test can detect it,” he noted.

“Early diagnosis of prostate cancer opens up surgical treatment options. If detected late, prostate cancer can affect other organs for which a complete cure may not be possible. November is men's health month. I urge men above 45 to do a PSA and find out how their prostate health is," said Dr Deepak.

By sharing his story with younger people, Amaize hopes to raise awareness and encourage men to get screened regularly.

"It is important for the young people to let their fathers and uncles know that people can survive cancer if there is early detection," he said.

"We take advantage of our health a lot. We think we are fine if we are walking and talking. We must put our health first and everything else will follow."

In the last two to three years, there had been a slight increase in awareness as health facilities are now actively promoting men's health.

"Men are generally under a lot of stress and are busy with their work, so they don't pay much attention to their health. However, we now have dedicated a whole month to men's health to raise awareness about common men's health problems, including prostate cancer and erectile dysfunction,” said Dr Deepak, requesting people to be proactive about their health.