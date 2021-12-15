UAE: Seha helps overweight teen lose 11kg in four months

The 13-year-old's BMI went from 31.11 to 27.05

Supplied photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 3:01 PM

An Emirati boy has lost 11kg in four months with the care and support from the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) specialty centre for children.

UAE national Matar Al Aryani has been receiving medical and nutritional advice and care at Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre. The 13-year-old, who was enrolled from February to June this year, successfully lost 11kg and reduced his body mass index (BMI), a calculation of a person’s body fat based on their height and weight, from 32.11 to 27.05.

As part of his treatment, the teenager received comprehensive multidisciplinary care, including five paediatric obesity clinics, four physiotherapy visits and three dietician visits, as well as dental care and hygiene advice.

Matar is still under the centre’s supervision, with staff aiming to bring his weight down further while supporting him in adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Lina Juny, dietician at the centre, said that childhood obesity is often a complex issue with roots in genetic and behavioural mechanisms.

“To tackle the problem, we must analyse the psychological issues that may be underlying the child’s eating habits and promote a healthier lifestyle. Any new dietary regimen should not be restrictive or difficult to implement, but rather adaptable to a child’s daily life. We are very proud of Matar’s progress and we will continue to work with him and his family to continue his journey to adopting a healthy lifestyle.”

Dr Amal Al Jaberi, manager and specialist paediatrician at the centre, said: “The multidisciplinary specialised paediatric services available at centre provide a wide range of offerings such as endocrinology, cardiology, physiotherapy, nutrition, psychiatry, psychology and dental. This ensures that the child receives all the medical, physical and nutritional healthcare they need under one roof and in a supportive environment.”

ALSO READ:

Seha is helping to fight childhood obesity through the wide range of services offered at its two children’s specialty centres, where youngsters learn to control and reduce their weight and improve their overall well-being. Apart from Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre in Abu Dhabi, Al Towayya Al Ain is the only DoH-accredited paediatric obesity management centre.

“Each centre provides the full cycle of well-being and healthcare,” Dr Jaberi added.