UAE contest: Win Dh500 for every kilo you lose in new weight-loss challenge

10-week challenge commences on December 17 and ends on ‘World Obesity Day’ on March 4, 2022

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 3:07 PM

You could win thousands of dirhams for losing weight in a new contest announced on Monday.

The biggest losers stand to win Dh500 for each kilo they shed as part of the ‘RAK Biggest Weight Loser Challenge’ (RBWL).

The contest was launched by RAK Hospital in association with the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The 10-week challenge commences on December 17 and ends on ‘World Obesity Day’ on March 4, 2022. Organisers are expecting participation from over 3,000 people across UAE.

The challenge is divided into three categories: Physical, Virtual, and Corporate.

Physical

The challenge will begin with the weighing of participants on December 17-19 December at the hospital premises. A team of doctors, nurses and support staff will be available to measure the weight and other vital parameters of the participants and register them for the challenge.

Virtual and corporate

UAE residents who are unable to attend the physical event can participate through this category. They can measure their weight and vitals at their local clinic and upload the authenticated registration form on the contest website.

For those who love teamwork and need the motivation to cut the flab can participate via the ‘Corporate Teams Challenge’ category.

Lose big to win big

Prizes range from cash to staycations, health and holiday packages and dining vouchers.

Winners under all three categories will be felicitated during an awards ceremony. There will be a total of five winners: One male and one female each in the physical and virtual categories; and one corporate team.

“We invite all UAE residents to be part of this novel initiative, which aims to motivate people of all ages to become a better version of themselves by getting fitter and healthier. Even though the pandemic has moved our focus on health and wellness, many of us are still unaware of the complications that obesity poses,” said Dr. Raza Siddiqui, executive director at RAK Hospital.

“Our holistic campaign will not only motivate the community members to take charge of their health but will also guide them in every step of their journey through individualised charts, weekly nutrition and exercise tips, webinars, and customised solutions to achieve the desired outcome”,

Obesity in the UAE

The UAE is ranked 5th in the Global Obesity Index, with 40.1 per cent of the adult population; 40 per cent of 11- to 16-year-olds; and 20 per cent of children under the age of 11 classified as obese.

Dr Jean-Marc Guaer, CEO, RAK Hospital, said: “Wrong food choices, lack of exercise, and obesity often are the precursors of health issues and sometimes even serious conditions and diseases. Adequate education and proper guidance are the key factors to mitigate the effects of obesity.”