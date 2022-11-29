UAE: New visa screening centre opens in shopping mall, more in pipeline

Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 1:21 PM

Ahead of the UAE’s National Day, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has opened a new disease prevention and screening centre at Al Wahda Mall in the heart of the city.

The general public can now get their visa screening done while they go shopping or having fun with family or friends at malls.

“This is a new era of having visa screening centres in settings of a mall, which makes it accessible to the population compared to the previous concept of having stand-alone centres,” said Dr Khadija Al Marashda, acting director, disease prevention and screening centre, Seha.

The network of Seha’s disease prevention and screening centres include 12 stand-alone buildings and two facilities at shopping malls.

Earlier this month, a visa screening centre was opened at Mushrif Mall. There are also mobile vans for visa clinic screenings, which visit employees at their workplace. And plans are afoot to open more visa screening centres at other malls in the city.

“We have a vision to expand this concept in other malls as well. The idea is to make the services easily available to the public. We are adapting the concept of going to the clients rather than them coming to our centres,” Dr Al Marashda said.

The visa screening process at the centre includes registration, medical assessment, vaccination (if needed), blood testing and X-ray. There is a separate entrance for males and females. Once registered, a person will get an SMS with a token number and later an alert. So, even if they are enjoying their time in the mall, they can head to the centre ahead of their turn.

The centre is open all days of the week from 9am to 7pm. People can book appointments through the Seha visa screening app and also walk-in to the centre. There are both fast track and regular visa screening services available.

The new centre is located on the third floor of Al Wahda Mall’s extension area, just opposite the food court.