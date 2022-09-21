UAE visa: Get medical fitness results in 30 minutes at new Dubai centre

The new facility also features a barista robot and the first automated blood collection system in the region

Twitter photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 7:44 PM

Residence visa applicants can now get their medical fitness results in just half an hour at the new state-of-the-art facility that was inaugurated in Dubai on Wednesday.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, officially opened the Smart Salem centre at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

In a tweet, Sheikh Maktoum shared some photos of the centre:

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the facility provides swift medical screening for residence visas, so customers no longer have to queue up for the tests.

It also features the first automated blood collection system of its kind in the region.

The one-stop shop is equipped with seven private blood collection rooms, three X-ray rooms, an on-site laboratory, eight smart check-in kiosks, in addition to an Emirates ID biometrics office and an Amer support office.

A number of robots are also running around: One for hygiene checks, another is a barista, and one is for transportation.

Spread across 12,000 square feet, DIFC's Smart Salem centre caters to 800 customers per day, and it is 100 per cent paperless.

It is the second centre of its kind to open in Dubai. The first Smart Salem facility, located in City Walk, was inaugurated in 2020.

“Located in the heart of Dubai, the state-of-the-art facility reflects the emirate’s commitment to provide exceptional, technology-driven services that can enhance people’s happiness," said Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, director-general of the Dubai Health Authority.

Emirates ID biometrics and other visa application support services will soon be available on-site at the new facility.

Both Smart Salem centres in City Walk and DIFC are open six days a week from Sunday to Friday. Customers will be able to visit the location and receive their digital visa within just 60-90 minutes. The third Smart Salem centre is expected to open in Tecom by the end of this year.

ALSO READ: