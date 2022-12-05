UAE: NMC Healthcare appoints new CEO

David Hadley has 30 years’ experience within healthcare in South Africa and the Emirates

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 2:15 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 2:44 PM

The board of directors of NMC Healthcare (NMC) has appointed David Hadley as the group’s new chief executive officer (CEO). He will assume day-to-day leadership of the group in early 2023. David joins NMC from Mediclinic Middle East, where he has been CEO for the past 13 years.

David has 30 years’ experience within healthcare in South Africa and the UAE.

Kevin Taylor, Chairman of NMC’s board, said: “David is a seasoned leader with significant healthcare experience and a CEO with a strong track record of delivering value to shareholders. We are delighted to have him as our next CEO.”

Hadley said he is “very excited” to join NMC as it enters a new phase following a “challenging few years”.

“NMC is a remarkable world-class company with deep commitment toward our communities, partners, and regulators. It is my intention to ensure that NMC’s patients continue to receive the high-quality care that sets us apart from others. I look forward to working with NMC management, staff, and shareholders to deliver on this.”

Michael Davis had resigned as the CEO of NMC after five years with the company. He led the group through some tumultuous times. He oversaw the group's exit from administration in March this year, making its companies subsidiaries of a new company named NMC OpCo Ltd.

ALSO READ: