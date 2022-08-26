UAE: Free, cheap Covid-19 PCR tests on offer as schools open after summer holidays

Hospitals, clinics offer testing services for as low as Dh40

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 26 Aug 2022, 11:12 AM Last updated: Fri 26 Aug 2022, 11:23 AM

Hospitals, clinics, and at-home testing services offer RT-PCR testing services for Covid-19 for amounts as low as Dh40. Educational institutions are all set to re-open after the summer holidays.

Hundreds of thousands of pupils across the UAE will begin their new school year on August 29.

Students aged 12 and over, teaching and administrative staff, and service providers at government schools must obtain a negative PCR test result no more than 96 hours before the start of the new school year. However, private schools in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are yet to announce guidelines for the coming school year.

According to the Knowledge and Development Authority’s last updated guidelines, no testing requirements exist. However, healthcare experts advise parents to exercise caution and pupils with Covid-19 symptoms must stay at home or get tested.

Here is a list of places where Covid-19 tests are available for free or at low-cost:

PCR test for free

UAE residents in specific eligible categories can get a PCR test free of charge at any Emirates Health Services (EHS) run centre across all seven Emirates. Appointments are by booking only. Residents can use the Covid-19 EHS app to take appointments and find locations of the centres.

Iranian Hospital Dubai

To facilitate a smooth start to the academic year, the Iranian Hospital in Dubai offers a special rate for Covid-19 PCR testing for Dh 50 only for students and educators in schools and universities. Present your student, teacher or employee ID card to take advantage of this special offer.

Seha Covid-19 screening centres at Dubai Parks and Al Khawaneej

SEHA is offering Covid-19 screenings for Dh50 or free for Emiratis. Results will come through within 48 hours, and residents can make appointments via the Seha app. Residents can visit the centres from 10am to 8pm.

First Response Healthcare

Instead of driving through Dubai traffic and queueing for a test at the mall, the nearest hospital, medical centre, clinic, or drive-through, First Response Healthcare (FRH) will send a nurse in PPE gear. Bookings can be made on the FHR website and are available for Dh99.

NMC Medical Centre, Deira and NMC Specialty Hospital Al Nahda

NMC Healthcare’s branches in Dubai offer PCR tests of Dh100 in Deira and Dh120 in Al Nahda.

NMC Medical Centre, Deira and NMC Specialty Hospital Al Nahda, 7am to 10pm.

Right Health Al Quoz Mall

With no appointments, those requiring PCR tests can walk into the Right Health centre at Al Quoz Mall for Dh90. Results are returned within 12 to 24 hours, and the certificate is valid for travel too.

Lifeline Modern Family Clinic

Long hours of wait in the testing centre can be avoided by just giving the centre a call to take a PCR test at home. Interested individuals can call on +971524061829 and book slots for Dh99.

