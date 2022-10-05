NMC Healthcare granted anti-suit injunction from Abu Dhabi court, says law firm

Newly created position to support long-term growth plans of Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem.
United Arab Emirates hospital group NMC Healthcare (NMCH) was granted an injunction from an Abu Dhabi court on Wednesday to prevent one of its creditors from taking legal action against it in another jurisdiction.
NMCH was forced into administration in 2020 after the disclosure of more than $4 billion in hidden debt left many UAE and overseas lenders with heavy losses.
Law firm Quinn Emanuel, representing NMCH, said it was granted a final, anti-suit injunction from Abu Dhabi Global Market Court against Abu Dhabi investment firm Noor Capital to prevent it from enforcing a judgment debt of Dh567.2 million ($154.44 million).
The law firm said Noor was attempting to execute a judgement for 567.2 million dirhams against NMCH in the Dubai courts, and seeking to put itself into a better position than other unsecured creditors.
Noor Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Temporary assembly line inaugurated with a 10,000-car annual manufacturing capacity; New facility will be ready in next two years to lift production capacity to 55,000 electric cars annually
Created and conceptualised in-house, BPGverse was launched during BPG’s annual offsite at the JA Beach Hotel, Dubai.
As businesses looked to further aid sales growth through competitive pricing, operating conditions improved at a healthy pace once again across the UAE non-oil economy, data from S&P Global shows
Volumes to grow just 1%, down from the 3.4% expected previously
The UAE national Rashid Saeed Al Shehhi, won the grand prize which is in cash, an amount of Dh570,000. Shehab Ahmed Hussein, another UAE national won the second prize of D70,000, while Hamad Ahmed Al Yamahi won the third prize of Dh20,000.
Health-care provider prices IPO at 2 dirhams per share; The offering size is confirmed at 550,729,221 ordinary shares, or 11 per cent of the company’s total issued share capital; Trading debut in ADX will be on October 10
More than 3,000 businesses are registered with Sterve and more than $6 million worth of transactions are completed over the platform.