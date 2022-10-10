Abu Dhabi hospital offers free breast cancer tests, fitness activities

They use a specialized scan on the prostate and in this instance, which in this instance, allowed doctors to localize and visualize the cancerous tissue
Abu Dhabi’s Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children will be holding a range of events as part of its ‘Join the Movement’ campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection and screening.
The hospital will be offering complimentary mammograms throughout this month.
Recent global studies have revealed that physical activity can help reduce the risk of breast cancer in women. The hospital will be collaborating with prominent fitness establishments in Abu Dhabi to launch a series of free to attend programmes suiting every type of health regime and exercise level.
The ‘pink’ events commence with padel sports at Let’s Padel Academy in Mussafah on Wednesday.
On Saturday, individuals can be part of a high-intensity workout session at Firefit, Paragon Bay Mall, Marina Square on Al Reem Island.
On October 22, there will be ADCB Zayed Sports City Pink Run held in partnership with the hospital. There is an entry fee of Dh160 and registration can be done online.
On October 23, pilates and yoga sessions will be held at Bodytree Studio, and the next day, a spin class will be held at the Crank on Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Park.
All the events require participants to have a green status on Al Hosn app.
