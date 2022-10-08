Dosas, ice lollies: Here's why popular food items in Dubai are going pink this month

Eateries in the emirate are helping raise awareness and funds as 'Pinktober' begins

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 9:18 AM

Dubai eateries are turning popular food pink to raise awareness as breast cancer awareness month begins.

They are adopting the colour pink to strengthen the awareness campaign for the prevention and early diagnosis of the disease.

Among the restaurants is the Mumbai-style street food joint, Yummy Dosa. The eatery has come up with its new 'Pink Dosa' with a message.

Guests can enjoy the flavourful dish and find a pink flyer with a QR code on it. The code will lead to a page which will educate the reader about early diagnosis, prevention, and preventative measures of breast cancer.

The perfect pink colour is created using beetroots and is priced at Dh28.

“This is Yummy Dosa's way of giving back to society and playing its role in the best way possible,” said Jugal Parekh, MD, Yummy Dosa restaurant.

House of Pops is another food outlet contributing to the cause. The eatery is helping raise funds for awareness of breast cancer throughout October, with the launch of a limited-edition guava flavour pink ice pop.

The fresh frozen treat is available in a special box of five pops for Dh85. All the proceeds from online sales will be going to Al Jalila Foundation, which drives an annual Pinktober campaign to raise vital funds for local breast cancer research projects.

Marcela Sancho, co-founder, House of Pops said that they are joining in on this crucial fundraising and awareness campaign to support the ongoing research into finding a cure for this critical condition.

“We all know that breast cancer is the most common cancer among women with one in eight women being diagnosed in their lifetime. The critical need for research to keep up with treatment advances can save patients’ lives,” said Sancho.

“Our guava pops are a fantastic, healthy, and nutritious way to show your support for this awareness campaign while enjoying a guilt-free treat,” added Sancho.

