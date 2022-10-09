Breast cancer awareness month: How to support the cause in UAE

Allo Beirut, Al Jalila Foundation's initiative

Popular UAE eatery Allo Beirut has teamed up with Al Jalila Foundation to participate in #PINKtober and raise awareness and funds for breast cancer. Throughout this month, Allo Beirut will be donating all proceeds of their widely-loved Strawberry Merry Cream and Strawberry Vanilla Merry Cream to raise funds to support breast cancer research and treatment in the UAE. Priced at only Dh12, Allo Beirut’s signature Merry Cream is served in a fresh waffle cone. Customers can contribute to the cause throughout the month of October by ordering a silky smooth Strawberry or Vanilla and Strawberry Merry Cream at any of Allo Beirut’s dine-in locations.

Donate with every purchase from Sugargram

Another collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation sees Sugargram, the cupcake baker, giving back to the community this October. The venue is raising money for the foundation’s partnered breast cancer organisation, Brest Friends. Sugargram has launched a new cupcake box for this month. It is filled with one of Sugargram’s favourite cupcake flavours, Love, Rosie. The five-cupcake box is priced at Dh35. All proceedings will go to the foundation.

Fitness class

Fitness and wellness hub at Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse RAISE Dubai is inviting everyone to be a part of their Aqua FIT class which will be followed by a healthy breakfast at Isola Ristorante on Tuesday, October 11. Dh145 per person, from 9-11am. All profits will be donated to Al Jalila Foundation. The initiative is part of breast cancer awareness month.

Raise awareness with Saddle

Saddle, with its aroma and flavour of The Pink Crepe, is contributing to the breast cancer awareness cause in partnetship with Al Jalila Foundation. The homegrown brand is dedicating a percentage of their proceedings towards the awareness, treatment, and research of breast cancer. Saddle is located across UAE. Available throughout October.

Pool party with a cause

W Abu Dhab, Yas Island has transformed into a pink wonderland to raise awareness for Pinktober. The iconic landmark has partnered with Al Jalila Foundation and Brest Friends to support the cause. Ladies can head to the Wet Deck on Saturdays which will be filled with pink floats and pink decor this month. Gather your gal pals and enjoy slushies as well as support the cause as Dh5 from every purchase will be donated to the awareness organisations. Every Saturday, from 12.30pm till 6pm. Free entry for ladies and two complimentary drinks; gents entry is priced at Dh200.

Full moon yoga

Be a part of IGNITE Pink is Punk fundraising campaign in aid of Breast Cancer awareness with a very special session of Yoga led by Vanessa Kim Roux at Palm Jumeirah on Monday, October 10. IGNITE will donate 100 per cent of the proceedings to Al Jalila Foundation. At the class, visitors can enjoy a dynamic and revitalising candelit session at the outdoor beach area at Anantara. The class will be suitable for all levels, mats and towels are provided for your convenience. Refreshments are also included. Priced at Dh105.