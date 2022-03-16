UK PM Boris Johnson arrives in Riyadh

UAE, Kuwait have also called on their citizens to postpone travel.
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson arrived in Riyadh today, on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
At King Khalid International Airport, he was received by Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region; Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to the United Kingdom; Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban (the accompanying minister); Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Mayor of Riyadh Region; UK Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton, and Director of Riyadh Police Major General Fahd Al-Mutairi.
Johnson is on a visit to the Gulf and had earlier met His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
The two leaders discussed the historical friendly relations between the UAE and the UK in addition to all regional and global issues and topics of mutual interests.
