Oman: Tourist sites to be closed due to adverse weather conditions

By Web Desk Published: Mon 11 Jul 2022, 8:14 AM

Oman authorities have announced that tourist sites will be closed due to current weather conditions.

The Civil Defence said in a statement to Oman News Agency that the tourist sites are being shut due to heavy rains and increased water levels.

This decision has been taken as a large number of accidents were reported. Aside from that, residents and visitors have not paid heed to warnings and instructions compelling authorities to take action.

They have urged residents and tourists against visiting such locations in order to maintain the safety of all.

