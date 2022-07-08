Watch: Heavy rains lash parts of UAE

Motorists have been asked to exercise caution while driving

By Web Desk Published: Fri 8 Jul 2022, 11:58 AM Last updated: Fri 8 Jul 2022, 12:33 PM

The National Centre of Meteorology has reported heavy rain and hail in certain parts of the country.

It has posted videos of rains in Al Ain. The authority has said that it has rained in the following locations - Al Khazna, Al Ain - Dubai Road, Al Ain International Airport and Al Salamat.

The videos show a heavy downpour on roads. Cars are also seen splashing past the camera, indicating that water has collected on roads.

Authorities have earlier said that residents can expect rains on each day of the Eid Al Adha break.

Abu Dhabi Police had also called on drivers to be cautious and follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

ALSO READ: