Watch: Heavy rains lash parts of UAE

Light chance of mist formation over some areas
The National Centre of Meteorology has reported heavy rain and hail in certain parts of the country.
It has posted videos of rains in Al Ain. The authority has said that it has rained in the following locations - Al Khazna, Al Ain - Dubai Road, Al Ain International Airport and Al Salamat.
The videos show a heavy downpour on roads. Cars are also seen splashing past the camera, indicating that water has collected on roads.
Authorities have earlier said that residents can expect rains on each day of the Eid Al Adha break.
Abu Dhabi Police had also called on drivers to be cautious and follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
Light to moderate winds to offer some respite during daytime
Chance of some convective clouds formation by afternoon
Low clouds will appear over the mountains
The day will be hot and fair in general
Some clouds may appear over the mountains by today afternoon
The day will also be partly cloudy at times
Highest temperature recorded on Thursday was 50.5°C in Owtaid, Al Dhafra Region