UAE weather: Mercury rises to 40ºC, rain may offer respite

Temperature is likely to fall during the day

By Web Desk Published: Sun 10 Jul 2022, 6:18 AM

The weather today will be partly cloudy to cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

There is a chance of rainfall over some internal areas especially east and southward, which may extend to some coastal areas. Temperature is likely to fall during the day.

The highest temperature in Dubai will be 40ºC, and in Abu Dhabi will be 38ºC.

Moderate winds to fresh will blow with clouds. This will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility over exposed areas.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf in the Oman Sea.