Look: Saudi Arabia celebrates first Founding Day with fireworks, drone shows

The anniversary marks the day in 1727 when Mohammed bin Saud, founder of the first Saudi state, took over the emirate of Diriyah

By Web Desk Published: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 12:54 PM

For the first time in its history, Saudi Arabia celebrated its Founding Day on Tuesday.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud declared a public holiday to commemorate the day of the Kingdom's foundation nearly 300 years ago.

The government lined up several events, including musical performances on Saudi modern history, fireworks, drone shows and sound effects, with 3,500 performers taking part, local media reported.

The anniversary marks the day in 1727 when Mohammed bin Saud, founder of the first Saudi state, took over the emirate of Diriyah - a remote town which now lies on the northwest edge of the Saudi capital Riyadh.

A royal decree last month declared February 22 an official holiday, known as 'Founding Day', to be commemorated every year in recognition of "the commencement of the reign of Imam Muhammad bin Saud" and marking the start of the first Saudi state.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, congratulated the Ruler of Saudi Arabia on Twitter.

He wrote: “Congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Saudi people on the historic occasion of the inaugural Founding Day.”

ALSO READ:

Historians believe that the day Mohammed bin Saud came to an agreement with Islamic preacher Mohammed ibn Abd al-Wahhab is when the Kingdom was established.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also congratulated King Salman on the festive occasion.