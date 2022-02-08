Expo 2020 Dubai: New Guinness World Record set with people from 193 nations

Three-minute video created the largest online video chain of people passing and wearing event’s special pin

Photo: Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 10:39 AM

Dubai Police in collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai have set a new Guinness World Record for creating the ‘Largest online video chain of people passing and wearing a self-adhesive badge/sticker’.

A total of 265 people from 193 nationalities and 192 Country Pavilions said “Thank you Expo 2020” on camera in their national languages before virtually handing the Expo 2020 Dubai badge, or pin, to one another via split screens.

The three-minute video chain was adjudicated by Guinness World Records-MENA and took 48 hours to film.

Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Major General Ahmad Mohamed Rafee, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs at Dubai Police, attended the award ceremony to recognise the achievement at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre on Monday.

Speaking after the ceremony, Lieutenant Hamad Khalil Obaid Al Bishri of Dubai Police said: “Along with creating a safe and secure environment at Expo 2020 Dubai we wanted to create a unifying message of equality that Dubai thrives on. We decided to bring all the pavilions together, under one flag of connecting minds and building a healthy future. After only one week of collaborative efforts with different pavilions we started filming, and achieved our goal of producing our message.”

ALSO READ:

Danny Hickson, Adjudicator of Guinness World Record-MENA said: “This is a brand-new Guinness World Record title, we set our benchmarks for the award, which Dubai Police surpassed. It is a brilliantly executed idea giving a message of unity.

“There have been between 10-15 Guinness World Records set at Expo 2020 Dubai, to date, with innovative award-winning ideas; Most Awareness Ribbons made to celebrate World Cancer Day, World Cinnamon Bun Day at the Swedish Pavilion, three records at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, and many more. The UAE holds the most Guinness World Records in the Middle East with around 480 records in total here.”