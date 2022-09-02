Here's how UAE, GCC residents can apply for a Saudi eVisa

Travellers from 48 countries are eligible for the permit

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 6:58 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 7:11 PM

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Tourism announced a new Ministerial Decree that will allow faster, easier access to the country.

New regulations will enable Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) residents the option to apply for an eVisa through Visit Saudi's online portal. Moreover, residents of the UK, the US, and the EU can apply for a visa on arrival.

Holders of a valid tourist or business visa from the UK, US or one of the Schengen agreement countries will continue to be applicable for a visa on arrival, provided the tourist or business visa has been used at least once to enter the country.

The eVisa will be a one-year, multiple entry visa, allowing tourists to spend up to 90 days in the country. It covers tourism-related activities and Umrah (excluding Haj season) and excludes other activities such as studying.

The new decree also no longer requires visitors to visit the country's embassy before entering Saudi Arabia, allowing potential travellers a more simplified journey.

Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism for Saudi Arabia, said, "Elevating the visitor experience is at the heart of the tourism sector's future. Through harnessing digital innovation and streamlining the traveller journey, Saudi Arabia is welcoming more and more visitors from all corners of the globe."

Travellers from 48 countries are eligible to apply for the visa; including Canada, the USA, Switzerland, the UK, China, Singapore, Australia, and South Korea. However, South Asian countries India and Pakistan are not on the list of countries eligible for the eVisa.

Here is how applicants can apply for the visa:

According to the https://visa.visitsaudi.com/ website, travellers can apply for a visa in three simple steps:

Fill in the online application

Pay the visa fee

Get your online visa

Here are things to keep in mind:

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to use the service and to apply for an eVisa. Travellers cannot use the service if they are under 18 years of age. "If you will be using the service on behalf of a minor, you agree to these terms on behalf of that minor and you represent that you have the authority to do so. If you do not have such authority, you must not use the service," according to instructions posted by the Saudi Ministry of Tourism.

Applicants need to have a valid passport with six months validity from a permitted country.

If the eVisa application is accepted, the visa will be sent as an attachment via e-mail.

Rejected applicants will be informed via e-mail.

Once applicants have submitted an application for an eVisa, they will not be able to cancel it or request a refund under any circumstances.

However, applicants that are not successful (for whatever reason) will not be entitled to a refund of any application fees paid.

Any application containing false or misleading information will be rejected.

Payment of an application fee does not guarantee approval of an eVisa.

The price of the service will be set out on the Website and at the time of payment during the eVisa application process.

VAT will be charged at the applicable rate and will be payable by the applicant as part of the fees.

eVisa will be valid for one year from the date of issuance.

It will be valid for multiple entries unless stated otherwise on the specific eVisa.

The maximum length of stay allowed under the eVisa is three months.

Once granted an eVisa, it cannot be extended.

If the eVisa expires before entry to KSA, applicants must apply again and another application fee must be paid.

An eVisa is granted solely for tourist purposes or for the purpose of performing an Umrah and it is not considered a visa for work.

Applicants must be able to support themselves (and any dependents) during the visit.

