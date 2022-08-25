Saudi Arabia to grant visas to Qatar World Cup ticket holders

Kane scored his 185th Premier League goal. No other player has scored more Premier League goals for a single club
Saudi Arabia will grant visas to those holding tickets to the World Cup in neighbouring Qatar, the kingdom has announced.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Wednesday those registered for Qatar's Hayya fan card will be able to apply for multiple-entry visas 10 days before the tournament starts. Those granted visas will be able to stay for up to 60 days in Saudi Arabia.
The Hayya card is mandatory for ticket holders going to the World Cup in November and December.
The ministry added that pre-entry to Qatar was not required, though those coming will have to have medical insurance coverage.
Already, neighboring countries are preparing for the World Cup, anticipating fans may want to stay outside of Qatar. In Dubai, the city-state in the United Arab Emirates, hotels already say some fans are booking rooms and planning to commute to matches by air.
Saudi Arabia's website for visas is visa.visitsaudi.com.
Kane scored his 185th Premier League goal. No other player has scored more Premier League goals for a single club
Giggs is on trial on charges of assault and use of coercive behavior against an ex-girlfriend
With more than one million people expected to arrive in Qatar, the government is taking no chances with their multi-billion dollar preparations
The suspension will remain in place, until the AIFF regains full control of its daily affairs
Police quickly arrested a suspect and Lewandowski got his watch back before participating in the practice session
The launch date for the next sales phase will be announced in late September
Ratcliffe, head of chemical company INEOS, is from the Manchester area and a long-standing United fan
Ronaldo missed United's pre-season games due to personal reasons as speculation swirled over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford