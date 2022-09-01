Saudi travel: GCC residents can now apply for eVisa through online portal

Residents of the UK, US and the EU will be able to apply for a visa on arrival

Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 10:12 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 10:29 PM

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Tourism has announced today a new Ministerial Decree that will allow faster, easier access to the country. New regulations will enable Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) residents with the option to apply for an eVisa through Visit Saudi's online portal.

Holders of a valid tourist or business visa from the UK, US or one of the Schengen Agreement countries will continue to be applicable for a visa on arrival, provided the tourist or business visa has been used at least once to enter the country.

The new decree no longer requires visitors to visit the country's embassy before entering Saudi Arabia.

