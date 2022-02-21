UAE stops drone flying operations until further notice

Pakistani Foreign Minister condemns the Houthi attacks on the UAE.
The UAE’s Ministry of Interior has extended its decision to stop all flying operations of drones and light sports aircraft.
The decision, taken in coordination with the General Authority for Civil Aviation, applies to owners, practitioners and enthusiasts “until further notice”.
The decision was first announced last month after authorities spotted “misuse of drones, not limiting the practice of these sports to the areas identified in the user permits and trespassing into areas where these types of activities are prohibited”.
The ministry reminded residents that non-compliance with the order can be punishable with a fine of Dh100,000 and even imprisonment.
More details to follow.
