UAE: MoI stops drone flying operations for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts

Entities that have work contracts or commercial projects that rely on filming using drones must communicate with permit authorities for exception

By Wam Published: Sat 22 Jan 2022, 7:23 PM

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has ordered to stop all flying operations of drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts from Saturday (January 22).

The order also covers air and sail sports. This was put in place in coordination with the General Authority for Civil Aviation and in line with the relative guidelines.

The decision came after authorities recently spotted misuse of drones, not limiting the practice of these sports to the areas identified in the user permits and trespassing into areas where these types of activities are prohibited.

The ministry asked individuals and the community to respect the directives issued by the authorities, including the MoI and the General Authority for Civil Aviation, in order to ensure the safety of lives and property, preserving them from unsafe bad practices.

Entities that have work contracts or commercial or advertising projects that rely on filming using drones must communicate with the permit authorities to take the necessary exceptions and permits to carry out their work and projects during this period to avoid any consequences that affect the timing of these projects.

The ministry reminded users that anyone performing these activities and disregarding guidelines will be subject to legal liabilities.