UAE grounds drones: Dh100,000 fine announced for violators

Total requirements for 118 business activities regulated by ADDED were reduced from 709 to 162
UAE1 day ago
With a ban on drones in place in the UAE, authorities have announced the applicable penalties for violating the order.
The Ministry of Interior (MoI) had ordered a stop on all flying operations of drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts from January 22.
The UAE Public Prosecution took to social media on Wednesday to announce that violating the ban would result in fine and imprisonment.
Citing the law, the authority said violators face a fine of Dh100,000 and/or a jail term of between six months and five years.
As it announced the ban earlier this month, the MoI had warned users of legal liabilities for violating the order.
The decision came after the ministry detected “misuse, not limiting the practice of these sports to the areas identified in the user permits and trespassing into areas where these types of activities are prohibited”.
Entities that have work contracts or commercial or advertising projects that rely on filming using drones must communicate with the permit authorities to take the necessary exceptions to carry out their work.
ALSO READ:
Total requirements for 118 business activities regulated by ADDED were reduced from 709 to 162
UAE1 day ago
Emirate bagged yet another world record in the final week of its shopping festival.
UAE1 day ago
Visitors expresses happiness over decision to open the tourist attractions throughout the week.
UAE1 day ago
Team succeeded in raising around Dh500,000 to be donated to marine conservation organizations and plastic focused charities.
UAE1 day ago
The building access control system aims to 'ensure a safer and more convenient access'
UAE1 day ago
UAE's defence systems intercepted and destroyed the missiles over the capital in the early hours on Monday
UAE1 day ago
US State Department reaffirms its commitment to help strengthen the defence of Saudi and Emirati partners
UAE1 day ago
The attacks were described as 'a heinous crime'
UAE1 day ago