Look: UAE leaders meet for Iftar, discuss country's promising future

They reviewed the progress of the 'Projects of the 50'

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 11:27 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met and discussed the future of the UAE with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

During the meeting, they discussed the success of Expo 2020 Dubai and how it brought nations and institutions together.

They also spoke about the nation's successful response to the pandemic, due to which the UAE could achieve high rankings on several world indices.

They reviewed the progress of the 'Projects of the 50'. They also looked at UAE’s strategic development plans and mega projects, and the government’s efforts to provide the highest quality of life to both citizens and residents.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

